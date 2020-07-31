The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Hot dog sushi, Hide-a-mask, and playful vengeance against an ex

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally the two discuss hot dog sushi, hide-a-masks, and playful vengeance against an ex-girlfriend.

Scott kicking off The Buzz this week thinking that for some odd reason that the 2020 NFL season will be the Buffalo Bills year, especially after the New England Patriots just signed former NFL MVP Cam Newton, but he goes on to show that a company is now making masks that can be hidden in your hat and pull down whenever you’re ready to use them.

Next up, Ally continuing with her new weekly recipes. Last week she touched on an incredible looking queso, this week though she received some backlash from her radio partner Scott for hot dog sushi. The recipe involves putting a hot dog with condiments in between two Rice Krispy treats (EW).

Lastly, Scott and Ally had some fun talking about how one man got back at his ex-girlfriend by sharing her phone number and telling everyone to call her and making a Chewbacca sound. Now apparently the ex-girlfriend laughed it off and went along with the joke, so Scott being the jokester he is found himself leaving the screen and calling Ally mid-segment to make sure she received a call followed by a Chewbacca sound.