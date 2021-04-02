The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Lengthy nails, cup noodles, and a secret tip to helping get to sleep

(WETM)- Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

This weeks segment starting off with talking about Scott’s young daughter Lydia. When it comes to cutting her nails Scott says its a battle. Ally then bringing up a new trend of extremely long and sharp finger nails for babies.

Scott and Ally both agreeing that this trend is ridiculous and voice concerns about these children possible scratching or hurting themselves.

Next up, we all lived on this in college.. “Cup O’ noodles” or as our morning anchor Matt Paddock refers to them, ‘Ramen Noodles’.

Ally asking do you refer to them ‘Cup O’ noodles or ‘Cup noodles”, but apparently it started as “Cup O”, but was changed in the 90’s to Cup noodles.

Do you have a hard time sleeping? Well Ally has a hack for you if you do! She says take a pen and put pressure on your big toe and wiggle it around and that releases some sort of melatonin and help you sleep better.