The Buzz with Scott and Ally: PS5 out of stock, get paid to taste test pumpkin pie, small business Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, the PS5 is officially out of stock, Christmas dinner a different way, dinosaurs with your broken gingerbread houses, get paid to taste test pumpkin pies, and supporting local businesses on small business Saturday.

If you were planning on buying a Playstation 5 for somoene well you are out of luck. According to the CEO of Sony, the PS5 is sold out.

When your making a gingerbread house this holiday season and the foundation crumbles, don’t worry just put a dinosaur or monster truck next to it, pretending that’s what demolished it.

With Christmas on its way, here is a new way to cook your Christmas dinner. A famous Tik-Tok star cooked her dinner in the dishwasher. Yes, the dishwasher. All she did was use mason jar like containers and individually put each dish in those containers and popped them in the dishwasher.

You trying to get some extra cash, well how about taste testing different kinds of pumpkin pies. For me this sounds like an awesome idea. Scott hit the nail on the head saying its not so much the pumpkin part but the crust is what makes the pie.

This Saturday come out to Watkins Glen with Scott and Ally to support Small Business Saturday. You can find good deals on wine, cheese, meats and more! Businesses that are not located downtown will also be there with pop up deals.

