The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Retro Cereals coming back, how to properly water your plants, and the newest Tik Tok trend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally they discuss trending topics such as retro cereals making a comeback, how to properly water your plants and a new Tik Tok trend.

Scott and Ally kicking off this week’s segment with a spooky project. Ally breaks down something you can do with your daughter’s old dollhouse to get into the Halloween spirit. As Halloween approaches if you spray paint the dollhouse black it turns the old dollhouse into your next greatest decoration.

Next up, as kids continue to learn through distance learning, a new trend on Tik Tok is popping up for those class clowns. During zoom classes or meetings, some kids are setting up so their friends come in and take them out of the class, making it look like a kidnapping.

Plus, for those of you who are used to watering your plants from the top, you’ve been doing it wrong all along according to Tik Tok. Ally coming to the revelation that if you set the pot plant on those pie plates you buy to bring food to friends’ house and put water on it they will give your plant all the after they need.

Have you ever noticed how some cereals may not taste as good as they used to? Well, General Mills is fixing that by going back to the old recipe that they had back in the ’80s and calling it ‘retro cereal’.