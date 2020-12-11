The Buzz with Scott and Ally: trimming perfect Christmas trees, antler trees, Santa’s salary, #myelf

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of Scott and Ally discuss the latest holiday trends.

A video went viral of a man trimming a pine tree to make it a perfect looking Christmas tree.

Another trend that has been all over the internet is deer antler Christmas trees. One man get all the antlers that the deer shed then attach them a lite up post.

Have you ever wondered how much Santa makes for 48 hours of work? All Santa has to do is make sure ALL the presents get to ALL the kids houses ALL over the world in one night, doesn’t seem so difficult right? If you factor in the elves, reindeer and all those helping at the North Pole he couldn’t make all that much but he actually he make s$157,000 for those two days. Now that soudns like a job I need to get.

Scott and Ally had some fun with 18 News Anchors, Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn including them in #myelf. It’s so easy, all you have to do is pick a celebrity that rhymes with your name. For example, Dean Cain on Ally Payne, Jet Li on Scott Free, or Garfield the Cat on Matt and finally Sean Penn on Fontaine Glenn.

18 News Today Anchor Matt Paddock, Scott and Ally, 18 News Today Anchor Fontaine Glenn

