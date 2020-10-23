The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Trunk or treat, chicken purse, and is it a cooking sheet or baking sheet?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

On this weeks episode the two discuss an upcoming ‘trunk or treat ‘ event, a new ‘farmer chique purse, as well as discussing ‘ cooking sheets’.

Scott and Ally as well as Wink 106 are teaming up on Halloween day to give local community members a sense of normalcy. They will be hosting a ‘trunk or treat’ drive-thru event where kids can dress up and drive through Grand Central Plaza to see all of the cars decorations and receive a free bag of candy.

Scott and Ally also touching a contact-free way to give out Halloween candy this year. The two discuss taping the candy to a shishkabob stick and putting them on your lawn so that kids can walk up and just place the candy in their bags.

Next, Ally went into the fashion portion of the segment where they discussed a new line of purses that are trending. On amazon you can purchase ‘Hen bags’. The purse which is ‘farmers chique’, costs only $33 on Amazon and literally looks just like a hen.

Lastly, Scott and Ally challenging the morning crew over at WETM-TV on what they call a ‘cooking sheet’. This little question got morning anchor Matt Paddock in a little bit of a pickle with his co-anchor Fontaine Glenn after admitting yes he calls it a ‘cookie sheet’, and that he had stolen hers months back after their apartment complex got new ovens and his sheet was too big to fit in the new ovens. Morning meteorologist Jessica Camuto just enjoying the small quarrel with laughs and saying she calls it either a ‘cookie sheet, or a baking pan’.