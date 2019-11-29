The Buzz with Scott and Ally: “We-Gifting” and Millennials

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

In this week’s segment of “The Buzz” Scott and Ally dive into “We-Gifting”. “We-Gifting” is giving a gift that both you and the individual receiving a gift can enjoy together. They used the example of how one of their callers bought tools that he needed for his dad because he uses them and his dad uses them.

And Ally discusses secret Santa gifting, she jokes that millennials are killing the lottery, how we watch TV and also Secret Santa because “they can’t afford it”. Both Scott and Ally agreed that there’s almost never winners in a Secret Santa as people either go over the spending limit or rarely are given a gift that you genuinely enjoy.