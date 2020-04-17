The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Worlds best chocolate chip cookie recipe, health benefits of getting dressed, and they went outside wearing what?!?!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally they discussed the worlds best chocolate chip cookie recipe, health benefits of getting dressed, and they went outside wearing what?!

Scott and Ally starting off their weekly segment this week with doom scrolling. Doom scrolling is when you’re scrolling through social media and see negative post after negative post which they say can affect you, so there advice… set it down.

Next, have you ever been dumped through text? Well one individual is one upping you as they’ve been dumped on the new ‘Zoom’ app.

Plus, have you ever thought that the change of seasons has a particular smell. Well Scott and Ally sure do and you know what? They’re right, according to studies this is called geoism, and as we make our way into Spring, Spring has the smell of bacteria trying to attract insects. So bacteria is literally the smell of Spring.

Another hot topic issue, getting dressed. According to studies getting dressed can make you feel better, and Ally even going on to say even when she’s home she’ll wear make-up because it makes here feel better.

Speaking of getting dressed, a town in Maryland has police warning citizens to make sure they put on their pants when they go outside. In a Facebook post the police department says, “We know who you are and this is your warning”.

According to Scott and Ally attached is a link to the world’s greatest chocolate chip cookie recipe :

https://theviewfromgreatisland.com/doubletree-chocolate-chip-cookie-recipe/