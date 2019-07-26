The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Companies that care, Pumpkin Spice, Zombie Eaters

Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Jordan Brown every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

This week, the internet buzz is surrounding a local business that just made People Magazine’s top ten list of “Companies that care”. Wegmans came in at number 5. The list recognizes companies that have demonstrated respect, compassion, and concern for their communities, their employees, and the environment.

With Halloween right around the corner, pumpkin spice flavored foods and drinks are starting to emerge everywhere. Kit Kat has announced that they will be introducing the first pumpkin spice flavored product of the season.

Scott and Ally also talk about “Zombie Eaters”. A zombie eater is a person who watch television while blindly eating, not paying attention to how much they are consuming. A study showed that 88% of Americans are what’s considered “zombie eaters”.