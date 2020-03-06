The Buzz: Adoption and pizza, coronavirus and giving up handshakes and a 50-day beer diet

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally are back with another episode of The Buzz. This episode Scott and Ally talk about coronavirus fears, giving up handshakes and the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon.

Coronavirus has been a hot topic issue across media platforms and some people are resorting to no longer shaking hands, and instead, they are doing kind of high fiving with their legs (video attached).

Ally has a life hack for viewers as well, she says putting oatmeal in a waffle maker does not work but do not fret, oreo is coming out with new flavors including caramel coconut and chocolate marshmallow.

Also, a man is only drinking beer for lent, yes that means no solid food. Last year he lost 40 pounds but this year he’s going for the world record of doing nothing but drinking beer for 50 days.

Scott Free also is hoping local pizza joints will adopt a trick from Amherst, New York. A pizza joint in Amherst is putting fliers of adoptable puppies on top of pizza boxes, which is helping these pets get adopted.