The Buzz: American Pride Ride

(WETM)- On this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally from WINK 106, Scott shares that we may not be the only ones tuning in to Scott and Ally on TV and radio, aliens might be watching too! Cornell has a study where they have identified 1,700 star systems where living beings could watch Earths TV and listen to our radio broadcast.
This Saturday June 26th is the 25th annual American Pride Ride. Unfortunately, last year due to the pandemic, the event couldn’t happen. But, now the tradition is back and continuing it’s legacy. It’s not too late to register and join in on the ride. Just show up to Corning Building Company 8-9:30 a.m. It’s $10 per person and don’t forget to bring your motorcycle!