The Buzz: Matt vs. Scott food challenge

(WETM)- On this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, 18 New anchor Matthew Paddock went head to head with Scott from WINK 106 for a food challenge at Milliner’s Southern Smoke in Hornell, N.Y. The two had 45 minutes to take on over 7lbs of food! However, they only lasted around 10 minutes.

They had ribs, pulled pork, chicken, mac & cheese, baked beans, and french-fries. Matthew managed to get down around 3-4 lbs of food, but ultimately Scott took the win for WINK 106 beating Matt by 2lbs.

Make sure to tune into ’18 News Today’ next Friday morning to catch another episode of the Buzz!