(WETM) - In light of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it is important to remember those that might be severely affected. For veterans suffering from posttraumatic stress disorder, the loud noises and flashing lights disposed of the fireworks can be triggering.

There are a variety of symptoms that can be provoked by fireworks. Clinical psychologist who is the lead for PTSD specialty care services at Bath VA Medical Center, Dr. Carlie Phillips, says they can experience increased heart rate, shakiness, and memories from combat and other traumas can come back to them at that moment.