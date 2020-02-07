Closings
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Bad Hair days, Humming Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, San Antonio Zoo, and Children’s Miracle Network Radio Thon

The Buzz with Scott and Ally

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On today’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, bad hair days, humming Twinkle Twinkle Little Star with your nose pinched, San Antonio Zoo naming rats after your ex, and Children’s Miracle Network Radio Thon are among the topics discussed.

A new study came out saying we have at least 96 bad hair days each year. That’s about three months of bad hair days.

This next one trying humming twinkle twinkle little star with your nose pinched. It’s impossible.

With Valentines Day right around the corner, San Antonio Zoo is giving you a chance to name a rat or cockroach after your ex and they will feed it to one of the snakes. To name a rat it is $25 dollars and a cockroach is $5.00.

A favorite for Scott and Ally is the Children’s Miracle Network Radio Thon they take part in. All the proceeds benefit the NICU and Pedestrian department at Arnot Health.

You can also become a change hero by texting hero to 844-44 or go to WINK106.com. You get a jug and try to fill it with as many coins as possible.

