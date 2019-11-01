The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Being on time, streaming services and ABC’s

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

This week Scott and Ally talk about the health benefits of running late, as well as the fees behind streaming services, and also plug your ears… this new rendition of the ABC’s could be driving you mad.

A Harvard study shows that those who normally are running late are healthier, happier, and live longer.

If you were to buy all of the streaming services available you’d pay around $90 before you even pay for the internet which ends up being more than cable. Scott and Ally saying they hope you can kind of mix and match streaming services down the road.

Plus, everyone knows the ABC’s song… tune into the video at 2:15 for the full story on that.. after hearing it words cannot explain how wrong it sounds.