The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Bridgerton, cicadas, workout of 2021, and pink Kraft mac and cheese

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss Netflix’s most popular show Bridgerton, cicadas are back this summer, credit karma, trendy workout in 2021 and pink Kraft mac and cheese.

Scott and Ally may not have seen the series yet but almost everyone has. Netflix’s Bridgerton was the most watched show over shows like Tiger King and Ozark. Both were very popular when they aired.

2021 is the year of the cicada but you won’t be hearing them quite yet. It’s still too cold outside but once it starts getting warmer expect to hear the buzzing sound.

Have you ever checked your credit score on credit websites like Credit Karma? Ally says to not completely believe these sites. Sometimes they don’t give you your whole score and it only gives you one type of credit score.

The trendy workout in 2021 is called the 12-3-30. This is done on a treadmill walking at a 12 incline, 3 speed, and for a total of 30 minutes.

Finally, Kraft now has pink mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day. Instead of the orange cheese powder, it has pink candy powder to put over the noodles. This can’t be found in the stores but Kraft is selling 1000 boxes on their website.

