The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Caramel Apple Creme Pie, TV as an escape, Pink Duck campaign

The Buzz with Scott and Ally

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

In honor of the fall season, Little Debbie’s is coming out with a new flavor for their oatmeal creme pies. If you make a trip to your local grocery store you’ll find caramel apple creme pies on the shelves.

Plus, one psychologist says a great way to escape from your feelings is to watch TV. Kathleen King says sometimes it’s the simple things that help get all of those bad things out of your brain.

Also in honor of breast cancer awareness month Scott and Ally will be selling pink rubber ducks to help raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

