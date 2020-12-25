The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Christmas Edition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

On this week’s special segment of The Buzz Scott and Ally discuss, Hallmark movie quotes you will NEVER see, Christmas decorations, and fun things you can do in the snow.

Ally starting this weeks episode off with a story coming out of Chippewa , Pennsylvania where a group of people got together dressed up as ‘Buddy the Elf’. Ally even giving us here best Buddy impression (It was spot on if I do say so).\

Next up, a man in Canada went all out decorating his house this year and was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. According to Scott, the man spent 16 hours a day recreating the home from the movie. The man even got the RV and Uncle Eddie into the homes display.

A new trend is popping up online and Ally gave the viewers a peak at what it is. With all the snow we’ve gotten over the past week, people are actually putting their faces into the snow, and you would not believe how well the snow picks up on your facial features. (Check it out)

Lastly, as Hallmark Christmas movies will start coming to an end for the year, Scott and Ally put together a list of quotes that you would never see from a Hallmark movie. Some of those quotes including, “Let’s make a move to the city, small-town living stinks’ and “So you moved here to work at a B&B and cut firewood”.

One quote did stand above the rest, “I’m just thankful that we’re all together and Grandma’s not in jail this year”. This one catching 18 News’ morning meteorologist Jessica Camuto so off guard that she actually spit out her coffee during the segment. (true story)