The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Cracked teeth, Sunflowers and some ‘Killer Kicks’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally they discuss trending topics such as cracked teeth, sunflowers and some ‘killer kicks’.

Scott and Ally starting this weeks segment off by discussing stress. When some people are stressed they grind their teeth. According to dentists, they are seeing more cracked teeth because of how stressed people are.

Also, the two talk about sunflowers. Ally joking about how on a trip to a concert in Buffalo, they saw a sunflower field and her friend immediately stopping to bask in the beauty. Scott going on to say jokingly , “pumpkin spice and sunflower seeds, two things woman can really enjoy this time of year’.

Plus as we inch closer to Halloween, Nike releasing a pair of ‘Freddy Kruger’ kicks. The shoes have fake blood in spots and they could be a ‘killer’ addition to your shoe collection.

Lastly, one of the trendiest beverages this season is an apple cider mimosa. Instead of orange juice, you replace it with apple cider. A beverage that ‘The Office’ on Market Street in corning is offering up.