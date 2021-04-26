The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Doritos Roulette

(WETM)- On this episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, 18 News Anchor Matt Paddock accepted Ally’s challenge to eat ‘Doritos Roulette’. They went searching everywhere and two weeks later they finally found it! The Doritos have a couple of extra spicy chips mixed in the bag. Matt and Ally went head to head eating the Doritos and whoever needed water first was the loser.

Both Matt and Ally could handle the heat too well they ended up calling for a draw. But they plan to challenge each other again to see who can handle the heat! The next head to head between Matt and Ally will be trying ‘Death Nuts’. Those are seriously spicy and have Matt Paddock a little nervous.

Stay tuned for that episode! Scott and Chelsea will not be participating and instead plan to paint each others nails while our co-workers out their intestines at risk!