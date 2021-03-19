The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Drinking Coffee from a baby bottle and Capri Sun world record

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss drinking coffee from a baby bottle and attempt to break the world record for chugging a ‘Capri Sun’.

The two starting this weeks segment with a baby bottle filled with coffee. According to Scott there’s a coffee place in Dubai that’s serving coffee in a baby bottle. Both Scott and Ally struggling to understand how one can drink coffee from it because you can barely get the liquid out.

Ally joking saying quote, “This is not enjoyable, this is not enough coffee for me. We wake up so early I can literally guzzle it”.

Scott went on to ask if there was at least a flavor boost with the smaller portions which Ally confessed yes, she could see that.

The health department in Dubai are just as perplexed why people would do this and are trying to ban it for the solo purpose of reusing the rubber nipples.

Lastly, Scott and Ally take on a Guinness Book of world record challenge which is held by a man who drank an entire Capri Sun in 16.65 seconds. Scott and Ally taking on that challenge and unofficially recording a 16.26, unofficially breaking the world record.

18 News Today anchors Chelsea Lovell and Matt Paddock then going on to challenge the two for the unofficial Elmira record holders. The battle of television broadcast against radio broadcast.

18 News calling out the Scott and Ally Show!

The 4 of them will be going toe-to-toe later next week in a battle of the quickest Capri Sun drinkers.