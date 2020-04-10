The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Easter coloring contest, essential workers club, and social distancing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, is about an Easter coloring contest, essential workers club, and social distancing.

As people across the United states continue to social distance, Scott and Ally coming up with some fun ways to help get you through your day… even if it’s just for a little while. In the video Scott tests Ally on her COVID-19 commonly used words like ‘quarantine’, ‘distancing’, and a 3rd that i’m not going to even attempt to spell.

Also as social distancing continues to be the norm, the way people celebrate holidays like Easter is changing. One way to get the kids excited about the holiday is with an Easter coloring contest. You can sign up at chemungcountyny.gov , and the winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Lastly, Scott and Ally are looking for a way to give back to those that are continuing to work day in and day out throughout this pandemic to make sure that life goes on as usual (or as usual as possible). The two coming up with the ‘ Essential club’. You can head over to the WINK 106 website and buy yourself a t-shirt for $15. The proceeds from the t-shirts going towards meals for health care workers on the front line