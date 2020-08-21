The Buzz with Scott and Ally; Engraving wedding rings, big money for phones with Fornite app, super-tasters, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch seasoning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ally was alone in this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally talking about a life hack she learned from her friend on engraving your wedding ring, phones with Fornite are going for big bucks, picky eaters are actually super-tasters and Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s new seasoning.

Ally said she learned this life hack from a friend. She says for males or females to get your wedding ring engraved with your phone number in case you ever loose it. Ally’s friend said she has lost her ring but it was brought back to her because the person contacted her by calling her phone number that was in the ring.

Google and Apple removed the app Fornite from their app stores but people who already have it on their phone could possibly get paid big bucks. Some phones are going for $15,000 on eBay.

Do you know someone who is a picky eater, well they are actually super-tasters. Most super-tasters don’t like coffee, broccoli and sometimes beer. They tend to choose blander foods or drinks because everything they taste is intensified. To find out if you are a super-taster try this.

Put a drop of blue food dye the size of a punch hole on your tongue. Ally recommends taking a picture and zooming in to count the taste buds inside the blue dot. If there are more than 30 taste buds then you are a super-taster.

Speaking of food the iconic Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal has made their own seasoning. It will be available at Sam’s Club on September 1 but won’t be available online or any other grocery store till 2021.

The Buzz web extra: Something during this pandemic that is always out of stock.