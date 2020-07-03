The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Four-legged Friends and Fireworks, How do you cut your steak, and Nuns and beer boxes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz, Scott and Ally take us through the latest trends. This week the two are digging a little deeper into four-legged friends and fireworks. Asking you the viewer, “What is your preferred way to cut a steak”? As well as diving into a fundraising gold mine developed by a group of nuns.

When it comes to the 4th of July holiday one of the most common ways to celebrate is with a fireworks display. According to Scott and Ally, this is when most furry friends are reported missing or that they ran away, and the cause, the loud noise of the fireworks. This year Scott and Ally will be celebrating fireworks at Hammondsport and say it may be a good idea to leave your furry friend at home.

Next, Ally asked the question… “How do you prefer to cut your steak”? She responded by saying she cuts the entire steak before eating. Something that Scott jokingly took much offense too, who prefers to cut a piece… eat… and then cut another. Our 18 News Morning Anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn adding their two cents. Matt, taking to Scott’s side and agrees that the proper form is to cut a piece, eat said piece, and then go to the next. Fontaine’s response may upset some viewers… she says that she cuts her entire steak at once so that she can use ketchup as a condiment. Who’s right? No one knows!

Lastly, a group of nuns is getting into fundraising by selling beer boxes. Inside of the boxes you can get either an ‘Ale Mary’, or a Glory B beer, or even a Righteous Root Beer.