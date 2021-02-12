The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Happy Valentine’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, they are wishing you a very happy Valentine’s Day! Scott even got his Valentine’s gift early from his wife, a meat thermometer.

Check this out, a guy is paying homage to his uncle who was a huge metal fan in what many would say the weirdest way. This guy goes by midnight prince and turned his uncle’s bones into an electric guitar that actually works. You can hear it in the video above!

Now onto more love talk. While people are swiping on dating apps they are looking for good cooks, it’s actually the number one thing they look for.

We have a new challenge for you, Kiss your pet challenge. It’s where you kiss your pet on the head and see how they react. Ally says it works best on cats.

Happy Valentine’s day everyone!