The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Healthier kids, TikTok, CVS receipts and scam season

Happy Second ‘Buzz’ of 2020!

Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchors Matt Paddock and Jordan Norkus every Friday to discuss trending and ‘buzzworthy ‘topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

In this week’s installment of ‘The Buzz’ Scott and Ally talk about what do if you want a healthier kid. Scott says watching healthy cooking shows really works (sorry Paula Deen). A new study finds kids are 2-7 times more likely to eat healthier foods when they watch healthy cooking shows.

Another ‘buzzworthy’ topic is the new TikTok trend among kids: This is Quitting. Through the videos, users encourage teens/young adults to quit vaping.

Next, Scott talks about the moment you go to a drugstore, like CVS, then receive a mile-long receipt with never-ending coupons. Well, one seller on Etsy, someone crocheted a scarf that looks like a CVS receipt.

Lastly, Scott and Ally warn about scam season. This year’s scam? Receiving texts saying you’ve been drafted. They assure you not to worry because it’s a lie.