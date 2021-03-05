The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Kid dunking Tik Tok trend, 3 by 3 rule in a relationship, and Children’s Miracle Network

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

This weeks episode starting off with Scott and Ally discussing one of Tik Toks newest trends. Parents across Tik Tok are starting a trend called kid dunking where you put 2 kids at the table with bowls of water in front of them, and the parents dunk the kids head in water based on a series of questions. Scott commenting on it the trend calling it mean while Ally taking it satirically and laughing it off.

Next up, a new guideline for relationships. It’s called the 3by 3 rule, where you and your partner both get 3 hours of time in your relationship to just you. The study showing resentment in relationships drastically decreases.

This weekend WINK 106 and Arnot Health are teaming up for this year’s Children’s Miracle Network. This weekend will be “dump the jug”, where you can head on over to Ferrario on the Miracle Mile to donate all loose change that will go directly to the Children’s Miracle Network. Now that will be Saturday, March 6th from 11AM-1PM.

Also this upcoming week WINK 106 will be hosting its big fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network on Thursday and Friday, March 11th and 12th. The money is raised for the NICU and PEDs department at Arnot. So stick with 18 News as we will be following the fundraiser closely throughout the week.