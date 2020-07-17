The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Meteor Showers, Girl gets stuck in child swing, blooming of the corpse flower

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz, Scott and Ally take us through the latest trends. This week the two talk about meteor showers, a girl getting stuck in a childs swing and the blooming of the corpse flower in Pennsylvania.

First off Scott and Ally talk about making sure that you’re getting up early this Sunday. A celestial event going on July 19th where for 45 minutes before sunrise, you can get the chance to see 5 planets all at the same time in the sky.

Next, Ally found a video on Tik-Tok of a girl who tried getting into the kids swing…. she got stuck and the fire department came with Dawn dishsoap and helped get her out of it.

Ally continuing with the Tik-Tok trend brought us the story of how young people are dressing up as grandparents and a mask to buy alcohol underage.

Lastly, the Pennsylvania Botanical Gardens is celebrating the blooming of the rare corpse flower. Apparently, the flower is beautiful but smells like rotten meat and has been growing since 1960.

Stink Cam to watch the flower: https://longwoodgardens.org/sprout

And here is a link to the Dr. tickling a baby for the web extra: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCljDf5veEs&t=1s