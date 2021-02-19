The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Pandemic Dating, Tik Tok rebranded, and Twitch donations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss dating during a pandemic, YouTube’s rebranding of Tik Tok, and a Twitch streamer who was donated $16,000 from viewers.

Ally kicking of this weeks ‘Buzz’ discussing dating during a pandemic. Questions like, ‘Do they still look like that?”, ‘Do we go on dates or do we not go on dates?”. Ally then discussing a new term that’s arose amidst the pandemic called “Fauci-ing”, which is when someone isn’t taking the pandemic very seriously.

Next up Ally brings up ‘YouTube shorts” which is the companies attempt to compete with Tik Tok or as Ally says, “Tik Tok rebranded”.

And, are you a recycling nut? Well, now Coca-Cola is experimenting with paper bottles, an experiment that Ally says she can’t really see herself getting behind. While she says shes always recycling and trying to be eco-friendly, she says that she tried paper straws and they just don’t work for her which is why she believes paper bottles just aren’t the move.

Lastly, Ally discusses Twitch which is a platform for people to watch gamers or people just do everyday tasks. One streamer allows viewers to donate money to send noises through his Amazon Alexa to try and wake him up, so viewers were sending money to wake him up with alarms, sirens and other loud noises. Well that viewer raising $16,000 for an interrupted sleep schedule.