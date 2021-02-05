The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Peeps, Cadbury Bunny tryouts and angry emails

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss Peeps, moving to warmer weather, Cadbury Bunny tryouts and sending angry emails.

Over the past week the Twin Tiers have seen a TON of snow, and people are starting to say things like “I want to move to Florida and North Carolina”, but after showing a photo of an alligator in a pool both Scott and ally agreed, “nobody’s got time for that”.

Next on the plate, due to the pandemic ‘peeps’ were off of store shelves last year but this year they’re back just in time for Easter. Both Scott and ally both agreeing they aren’t the best tasting treat.

Do you think you have the worlds cutest pet? Well Cadbury is holding a bunny tryout contest. If you think your furry friend would make the perfect Cadbury representative head on over to https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com/ and submit a photo.

Lastly, have you ever been upset and wanted to send a nasty email? Well Scott and Ally have 3 tips