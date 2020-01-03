The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Residual Christmas stuff and what’s to come in 2020

Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchors Matt Paddock and Jordan Norkus every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

In this week’s installment of ‘The Buzz’ Ally talks about how according to tradition, you have until Monday, Jan. 3 to take your Christmas tree down.

Also, if you got a gift card for Christmas and don’t think you’ll really use it, Ally says you can trade it in for air miles through United Airlines.

Another ‘Buzzworthy’ topic Ally discussed: the new year. She says Sunday, Jan. 5 is the busiest dating day. That being said, Ally also mentions how January is dubbed “divorce month.”

Lastly, Ally says to forget about your New Year’s resolution of losing weight. Oreo released its latest limited-edition flavor: tiramisu. The new flavor is set to release in May.