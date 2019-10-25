The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Scary Movies, Shortage of Dish Soap, and more







ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Tai Wong on Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

New this week, Halloween is around the corner which means it’s time for scary movies. Kids around 10 years old are now starting to watch more classic horror films like The Exorcist, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween.

Also this week, Walmart is saying there is a shortage of dish soap. Proctor and Gamble, also known as P&G, say they aren’t sure why there is a shortage. This affects New York, Pennsylvania, and other states. The shortage could last up until December.

Plus, the Wicked Brew Ball is happening on Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. The event is happening at the Ill Eagle Taphouse in Downtown Elmira. You can get tickets online at https://wink106.com/ or at the door. There is also a $500 prize for the best costume.





