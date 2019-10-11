The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Spaghetti straws, Toys R’ Us back and Pink Rubber Ducks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

As awareness of the effect plastic straws have on the environment, and the ban of use of them starting to pop in states across the United States, an Italian company is coming out with “Stroodles”, which are pasta noodle straws.

Also big news for toy lovers, Toy R’ Us are back but not in the way you would think. While they no longer have brick and mortar stores you can still shop with them online. But when checking out don’t be alarmed when you get shifted to Targets website, because the two are teaming up.

And, lastly with October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Scott and Ally are selling pink ducks for $5 with all funds going towards the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

If you want to know where you can get a pink duck just visit Wink 106’s website for locations and details.