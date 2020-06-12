The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Speed week, skittles all taste the same challenge, and Arby claims their bags can carry 25 pounds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s segment of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, the two talk about New York State’s Speed week, taking the challenge on whether or not all skittles taste the same, and putting Arby’s paper bag claims to the test.

This week is New York State’s Speed Week , meaning when youre on the highways you’ll be seeing more troopers and police meaning watch those speed and make sure you’re moving over.

Now, according to a new Tik-Tok trend, all Skittles taste the same if you’re blind-folded. Scott who took the test says he won’t give out on the truth behind this so easily. You have to go to his Tik-tok page to find out if there’s any truth to the myth.

Next, Arby’s is claiming that their bags can hold 25 pounds. Scott and Ally spent the portion of the segment stacking 25 pounds worth of items into the bag but unfortunately the claims seem to be untrue as the bag immediately ripped as they tried to lift it.