The Buzz with Scott and Ally; Summer temper tantrums, labor day, brands changing, target clothes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally they discuss trending topics such as summer temper tantrums, labor day, brands changing, target clothes.

With schools starting children might be throwing a summer tantrum. Something Scott, Ally and I remember doing as summer came to a close. It will probably be even harder with kids not being in school for the past six months due to the pandemic.

Scott asked a question, Do we deserve a Labor Day this year because many have been working from home or not able to work due to the pandemic. He also said how he loves the three day weekend.

A few brands that might be extinct if they don’t get their act together. Wheeties, Jell-o, Harley Davidson, and fabric softener.

Target is selling full outfits from the waist up. You can now get a shirt, with matching jewelry. Then Scott and Ally calling out news anchors asking what we are wearing under the desk while laughing.

The Web Extra: A special fall activity to do with your kids.