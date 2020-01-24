The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Super Bowl Parties, Gin infused yogurt and the flu vaccine…. in pill form?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 discussed trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

One of this weeks ‘buzzing’ topics is gin-infused yogurt. Scott joked with Ally saying “What’s a better way to start your morning then some gin with your breakfast”? The German-made yogurt hasn’t caught on though as people can’t decide if they love the idea or not, which has a .5% alcohol content.

Another hot topic issue Scott and Ally talked about is the new study behind making the flu vaccine… in pill form. The thought process behind it was to help those afraid of needles get their flu vaccine.

Lastly, with the Super Bowl just a few weeks away Scott and Ally did some research about the big game. They say 56% of people’s favorite part of the day is the food. Some of the fan favorites are chicken wings, pizza and weirdly enough… hot dogs.