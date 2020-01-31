The Buzz with Scott and Ally : Super Bowl Sunday, Punxsutawney Phil, and Library growth

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

This week Scott and Ally are gearing up for the Super Bowl Sunday, and the average amount of calories someone eats at a super bowl party is 10,000.

On Sunday, we find out if we get 6 more weeks of Winter with the help of Punxatawney Phil on Groundhogs Day, but the trending story is PETA wants to switch over to an animatronic groundhog.

Also, according to statistics in 2019 more kids are headed to the library than in movie theaters, making the “shush, cool again”.

Lastly, tickets go on sale today for Ally’s Purse Party. You can tickets now at WINK 106.com