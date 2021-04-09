The Buzz with Scott and Ally: The best way to make bacon

(WETM)- Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they share the perfect way to make bacon! Here’s a hint… it’s a twist. The two also share something they hate about their favorite thing. Ally loves cake but hates the crumbs, and Scott loves vacation but he hates the Sunday after the vacation ends.

Doritos Roulette is making a comeback! That is a bag of Doritos and some of them are normal and a couple of chips are extremely spicy. Ally is challenging 18 News Morning Anchor Matt Paddock to face off and see who can handle the heat best!