The Buzz with Scott and Ally: The Holiday Season and “Ok Boomer”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) ⁠— Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

In this week’s segment of “The Buzz,” Scott and Ally get into the holiday spirit by talking about the Corning Inc. building’s “NOEL” display, discounted Target gift cards on Sundays, and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 6th Annual Selfless Elf 5k marathon. They also talk about the controversy over the Peloton exercise bike in a holiday commercial.

Plus: Scott and Ally discuss the age gaps in today’s workplace.

“Millennials love to say ‘OK boomer’ and it’s a putdown.”

Scott says to avoid saying the phrase because it can get you into major trouble at work through evidence of age discrimination. According to Ally, the phrase even made its way to a case within the Supreme Court.