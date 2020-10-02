The Buzz with Scott and Ally: TikTok taste challenge, smell tents, decorating precious moments, and Walmart looking more like an airport?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally they talk about a new TikTok taste challenge, the University of Connecticut stopping and smelling the flowers, Halloween Dolls, Prime Day sales, and a real transformer.

To lighten things up, Scott and Ally decide to talk about this new TikTok taste challenge happening over the popular social media app. Those have had Covid-19 try ridiculously bad tasting food and see if they can actually taste it.

At the University of Connecticut they are putting up smell tents. Smell tents are tents full of good smelling flowers. You get to literally stop and smell the flowers.

If you are wondering what to do with your precious moments and you are not collecting them anymore. Some people are making them into creepy Halloween decorations.

Hyundai might be making a real life transformer. They are trying to make a walking car. Scott said how cool this could be and how much his six -year-old son would like it.

With Prime day coming up the 13th and 14th of October, other stores such as Walmart and Target are getting in on the sales. Walmart is having sales on the 11th and the 15th. Walmart is also transitioning its stores to look more like airports. They say they think it will move people through the store much faster.

In this week’s web extra: Are you feeling down lately, Scott and Ally can help you and this guy has made an achievement like no other.