The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Venison Whiskey, Mariah Carey, and tricks to getting your kids to lift the toilet seat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchors Matt Paddock and Fontaine Glenn every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.”

In this week’s episode the two discuss venison whiskey, ways to help remind your boys to lift the seat when using the restroom, a 104 year old man casting his ballot, and oh yeah, my favorite, Christmas music with Mariah Carey.

Have you ever had the urge to have a glass of whiskey with a venison steak? Well now you can skip the steak and move right to the whisky. A company creating a new brand of whiskey that mixes the traditional flavors of whiskey with deer meat. A bottle of this newly crafted drink will run $67 though.

Next on the plate, Ally teaching parents across the Twin Tiers an easy way to remind your kids to lift and lower the seat when using the restroom. Ally showing us if you wrap a few dollars in syran-wrap and place it under the toilet seat lid, it will help encourage your kids to leave the bathroom the way they found it.

Also, a 104 year old man is making national news after he showed up to cast his 21st ballot for president. According to Scott, the 1st presidential election the man voted in was for FDR. But the mans all-time favorite president was JFK.

Lastly, morning anchor Matt Paddock spent the final part of this weeks episode dancing… to none other than Mariah Carey. According to Scott and Ally, ‘All I want for Christmas’ by the artist has already been streamed over a billion times, and November just started.