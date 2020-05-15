The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Virtual Prom on WINK106, Face mask side effects, tiny face challenge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally includes WINK 106’s virtual prom, face mask side effects, and the tik tok ‘tiny face challenge’.

In this weeks episode Scott dressed up in his best tuxedo t-shirt to get ready for tonight’s virtual prom. Since the prom was cancelled for so many schools, the staff at WINK 106 will be hosting a virtual prom from 7PM to 10 PM, where they will be playing all of the music and on social media all of the schools locally are welcomed to participate and request songs.

And, Ally shows us one of the side effects of wearing masks which is ‘mask-ne’ and or mask-acne. Now Scott and Ally both said to make sure to be wearing your masks but also make sure that they are clean.

Another thing trending right now is the ‘tiny face challenge’, which is a viral Tik Tok trend. Now for Ally’s challenge she made a little nose on top of hers and a mouth at the bottom of her nose.

Lastly, there are fair food drive thru’s going on across the country and Scott and Ally say they would love to see one locally. We’re talking fried dough, deep fried oreos and one of Ally’s favorites… gyros.

This weeks web extra is attached below: