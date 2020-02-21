The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Weddings in the Fall, Washing your towels, and stretching

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally”.

In this week’s episode of “The Buzz”, Scott and Ally talked about Wedding Season, saying that the most popular wedding date this year is October 10th, 2020. The reason because of this is temperature, Ally said, “No one wants to sweat in a wedding dress, plus Fall foliage”.

Another hot topic issue was how often do you change your shower towels, Scott said he used to do it every day but now he says he goes a week. Ally says after 3 washes and 3 drys it should be replaced otherwise you’re just whipping bacteria on yourself.

Plus, on this week’s web extra Scott and Ally dive into the latest trend of 2020, which is assisted stretching. For more information on the newest fitness trend check out the video below.