The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Christmas contest, digital detox and Ally’s medicine lifehack

Scott Free and Ally Payne from WINK 106 join 18 News Today Anchors Matt Paddock and Jordan Norkus every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott and Ally.”

In this week’s segment of ‘The Buzz’ Scott and Ally talk about a contest through WINK 106. If you’ve decorated your house with a bunch of lights they’re asking you to submit a photo of your house decorated. Ally says you could win $100 towards your electric bill. Also if you add your address it will let people come check out your home as they get into the Christmas spirit.

Another ‘Buzzworthy’ topic discussed this week was a digital detox for the holidays. In a recent survey, most people say on Christmas Day that’s the day they spend the most on their phones.

Also, Ally has a lifehack as we get closer to flu season. She says if you need to give your child medicine give them 4 tablespoons of coffee creamer and the medicine to help disguise the taste.

According to a study once women hit 33-years-old that’s when you normally stop and say ‘oh my gosh I’ve turned into my mother’ and for men, it’s 34.