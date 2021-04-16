The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Cleaning fruits and vegetables after shopping and Tik Tok Challenge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally from WINK 106 join 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock and Chelsea Lovell every Friday to discuss trending and buzzworthy topics in “The Buzz with Scott & Ally.

This weeks segment starting off with a question.

Do you wash your fruits and vegetables before you eat them? Ally Payne admitting that she does not but now she says she will after one kid found a snake in his lettuce.

In last weeks segment Ally and Matt teased that they would be going toe-to-toe in a battle of Dorito’s Roulette but unfortunately the chips could NOT be found.

In the meantime Scott, Ally, Chelsea and Matt attempted a Tik Tok challenge.

For the challenge you must first take a knee, come back up, take a knee again while crossing your right hand over your left shoulder and left hand over your right shoulder. After this the 4 took 5 deep breaths, put their arms out, then down and tried to stand up. In the Tik Tok trend people are unable to stand after doing these steps and fall over but all four were able to beat the challenge.