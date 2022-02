ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — When you think about the Big Game, you're probably thinking about what snacks and food you'll serve. Look no further than the classic chicken wing. Super Bowl Sunday is the mecca of chicken wing celebrations with billions sold each year.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat 1.42 billion wings while watching the Bengals take on the Rams. The USDA reports wing prices have increased this week ahead of the Big Game. At the grocery store, consumers are paying more than $0.30 cents per pound more than this time last year. For bone-in wings from a restaurant, football fans may pay as much as $2 more per pound. Prices have increased due to supply chain issues, worker shortages, and increased demand.