Twin Tiers Medium: walking through a cemetery with Christopher Stilson

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – In this month’s episode of Twin Tiers Medium, Christopher Stilson takes you through what he experiences when walking through a cemetery along with common misconceptions about cemeteries.

We visited Maple Grove cemetery to walk around and visit one of Christopher’s family members that are buried there.

“I don’t come here often to visit because I know my grandfather’s soul isn’ here or stuck here but he is all around me no matter what.”

Many people believe cemeteries are creepy or haunted but according to Christopher that is not true.

” Its because their bodies are at rest here so people tend to think they stay around their bodies. Graveyards are mainly where spirits are not,” Stilson said. “They don’t stay next to their bodies, they don’t just hang around in the area. They are really around everyone else in the world so they can connect with their loved ones a lot and go visit. “

