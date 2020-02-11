Belgian Endive Cups

Courtesy of Grill 1-2-5, Radisson Hotel

1 Belgian Endive, 8-12 pieces

1 Sprig Rosemary, Picked, Chopped

1 Small Bunch Thyme, Picked, Chopped

4oz Cream Cheese

6oz Goat Cheese

Salt & Pepper to Taste

¼ Red Empire Apple Brunoised (1/8”x1/8”) Cubes

¼ cup Crushed Candied Walnuts

Honey (to drizzle)

Basic Preparation

1.) Begin by pulling each leaf of Belgian endive off one at a time. Place in a colander and wash them off, place on a tea towel to dry.

2.) Using a food processor blend the goat cheese, cream cheese, herbs, salt and pepper together until incorporated and light and creamy.

3.) Using a piping bag place the goat cheese mixture into it and begin piping into the endive cups on the half that is yellow/green color.

4.) Place a small spoonful of the red apple on top of the goat cheese mixture. Top with some crushed candied walnuts.

5.) Garnish on the plate you will serve these on the endive cups with a little drizzle of honey and enjoy!

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time N/A

Servings: 8-12 guests