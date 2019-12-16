Black Forest Ham Holiday Pinwheels

Black Forest Holiday Pinwheels

2-4 spinach wraps

8 oz. Black Forest ham, deli sliced

2-3 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 tbsp. dry Ranch dressing mix

1 tbsp. dry chopped chives

½ tsp. granulated garlic

Basic Preparation

Place the cream cheese and all seasonings in a food processor and pulse until well combined. You will need to scrape down the sides a couple of times to insure, that all the ingredients are incorporated.

Lay out your wraps on a flat surface and divide the cream cheese mixture evenly. Spread the mixture on the wraps so that it covers the entire wrap. Now, divide your spinach between the wraps and spread to cover the cream cheese layer. Next, divide your ham and distribute evenly to cover the spinach layer.

Starting with the edge closest to you, tightly roll the wraps making sure to fold in the edges slightly. Place the completed wraps seam side down on a plate and refrigerate for 1 hour. This will insure, that the wraps will slice nicely.

With a sharp serrated knife, cut off the ends and cut the wrap into ½ inch rounds. Place on a display platter and let the party begin.

Prep Time: 20 minutes active, 1 hour, passive

Cook Time: N/A

Servings: 4-6