Brandied Apple Dump Cake

BASIC INGREDIENTS:

6 medium size Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup white sugar 1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tsp. Ground cinnamon, divided

1/2 tsp. Ground ginger

1/4 tsp. Ground nutmeg

1//3 cup brandy

2 tbsp. Lemon juice

I Super Moist Yellow cake mix, any brand name

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small cubes

Whipped topping or vanilla ice cream

BASIC PREPARATION:

Spray a large crockpot liner with release. Add the sliced apples, lemon juice,brandy, sugars, pecans, and half of the ground cinnamon plus the other fall spices. Mix well until all of the apple slices are evenly coated. Now, mix the second half of the ground cinnamon into the cake mix and pour over the apple mixture and spread evenly. Next, place the sliced butter, evenly, on top of the cake mix. Place the liner into the crockpot and cover. Cook on high for 3 hours, or low for 6 hours, or until the topping is a light golden brown. Serve immediately with either whipped topping or vanilla ice cream.

Prep. Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 3 hours high or 6 hours low

Servings: 6-8

Calories: 410, 1 cup